Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Dietrich is not in Wednesday's lineup against Philadelphia, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dietrich will get a day off following four straight starts as Cameron Maybin draws the nod in left field. Over 29 appearances this season, Dietrich is hitting .233/.276/.350 with three home runs and nine RBI.

