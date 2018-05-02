Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Dietrich is not in Wednesday's lineup against Philadelphia, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dietrich will get a day off following four straight starts as Cameron Maybin draws the nod in left field. Over 29 appearances this season, Dietrich is hitting .233/.276/.350 with three home runs and nine RBI.
