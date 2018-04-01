Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Plants homer Saturday
Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday during the Marlins' 10-6 loss to the Cubs.
The tallies marked his first two RBI of the season when he crushed a Yu Darvish offering into the second deck of right field at Marlins Park. Dietrich should continue to occupy at least the top side of platoon work in left field for a thin Marlins lineup.
