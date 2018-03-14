Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Pops second spring homer Tuesday
Dietrich went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
It was his second homer of the spring, but perhaps more encouraging for Dietrich's fantasy value this season was the fact that he hit cleanup in the game. The Marlins don't have many good options for the heart of their batting order, so if Dietrich winds up in a premium spot it can only help his RBI opportunities, even if an offense as soft as Miami's is likely to be.
