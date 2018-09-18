Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Remains on bench

Dietrich is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dietrich is just 2-for-24 in his career against Nationals' starter Stephen Strasburg, so he'll stick on the bench for a second straight game while Peter O'Brien picks up another start at first base in his stead.

