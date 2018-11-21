Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Removed from 40-man roster

Dietrich was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Dietrich was bumped off the 40-man to make room for minor-league prospects with the Rule 5 draft approaching. The 29-year-old first baseman pieced together a .265/.330/.421 slash line with 16 homers and 45 RBI over 149 games in 2018 and now seems destined to be claimed off waivers or head to free agency.