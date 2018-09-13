Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Rides pine vs. southpaw

Dietrich is not in the starting nine for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dietrich will head to the bench after going 3-for-7 with a double and one RBI over the first two games of this series. Peter O'Brien will start at first base and bat sixth.

