Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Set for outfield in 2018
Manager Don Mattingly stated that Dietrich is "penciled in" as the Marlins' starting left fielder going into spring training, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Dietrich was forced to man the hot corner for most of the 2017 season due to Martin Prado's assortment of injuries, and will now transition to a full-time outfielder role as Brian Anderson looks to secure the starting gig at third. The 28-year-old slashed .249/.334/.424 with 13 home runs and 53 RBI while playing in a career-high 135 games last year. As of now, the rest of the outfield is sort of a mystery, which should allow for a bunch of playing time for Dietrich, although his power numbers may take a dent due to the vast departure of talent in Miami this offseason.
