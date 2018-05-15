Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits again Tuesday
Dietrich is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Dietrich sits for the second game in a row as the Marlins face their second straight lefty in Alex Wood. Dietrich wasn't being removed from the lineup against lefties early in the season, but he's now sat against the last five the Marlins' have faced, with Cameron Maybin starting in left field each time.
