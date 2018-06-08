Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits against left-hander
Dietrich is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dietrich will retreat to the bench Friday as left-hander Eric Lauer takes the mound for the Padres. Cameron Maybin will start in left field and bat fifth for the Marlins.
