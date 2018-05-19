Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits against left-hander

Dietrich is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Cameron Maybin will get another start in left field as Dietrich hits the bench against Braves' lefty Sean Newcomb. The 28-year-old's continued struggles at the plate have seen him enter a left-field platoon with Maybin in recent matchups.

