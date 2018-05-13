Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits against lefty
Dietrich is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dietrich will get the afternoon off with lefty Sean Newcomb toeing the rubber for the Braves. Cameron Maybin will pick up the start in left field and bat leadoff in his stead.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Drives in three in Saturday's loss•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Swats third homer Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Hits bench Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...