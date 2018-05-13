Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits against lefty

Dietrich is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dietrich will get the afternoon off with lefty Sean Newcomb toeing the rubber for the Braves. Cameron Maybin will pick up the start in left field and bat leadoff in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories