Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits as usual against southpaw
Dietrich is not in the lineup Wednesday against the left-handed Derek Holland and the Giants, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dietrich hasn't started against a lefty since April 21. The platoon makes sense, as the 28-year-old has a 114 wRC+ against righties over the course of his career but just an 85 wRC+ against lefties. Cameron Maybin will start in left field in his place.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of lineup vs. lefty•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Leading off in series finale•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sticks on bench Monday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Crushes eighth homer Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...