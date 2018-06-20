Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits as usual against southpaw

Dietrich is not in the lineup Wednesday against the left-handed Derek Holland and the Giants, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dietrich hasn't started against a lefty since April 21. The platoon makes sense, as the 28-year-old has a 114 wRC+ against righties over the course of his career but just an 85 wRC+ against lefties. Cameron Maybin will start in left field in his place.