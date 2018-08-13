Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits for second game

Dietrich is not starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dietrich went 0-for-3 with a walk but scored the Marlins' only run in the opening contest of the day. J.T. Realmuto will take a break from catching in the nightcap, moving out to third base, with Bryan Holaday catching.

More News
Our Latest Stories