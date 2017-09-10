Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sitting again Sunday
Dietrich is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
For the second straight day, Brian Anderson will start at third base instead of Dietrich. Over the last seven games, Dietrich has picked up just three hits across 16 at-bats and has been withheld from the starting lineup three times.
