Play

Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sitting out Friday

Dietrich is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres.

With Dietrich headed to the bench, the Marlins will start Mike Aviles at the hot corner Friday night. Dietrich had a solid performance in Thursday's game. Over three plate appearances, he recorded a hit, scored a run, and drove one in. He'll likely return to action for Saturday's contest against San Diego.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast