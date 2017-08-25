Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sitting out Friday
Dietrich is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres.
With Dietrich headed to the bench, the Marlins will start Mike Aviles at the hot corner Friday night. Dietrich had a solid performance in Thursday's game. Over three plate appearances, he recorded a hit, scored a run, and drove one in. He'll likely return to action for Saturday's contest against San Diego.
