Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sitting out series finale
Dietrich is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Dietrich has started eight of the last nine games in left field, but will give way to Cameron Maybin for the afternoon matchup. Southpaw Steven Matz is taking the mound for the opposing Mets, and Dietrich has started just twice against a left-handed pitcher since April.
