Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Slugs fifth homer Friday

Dietrich went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Nationals.

His sixth-inning blast to right field off a tiring Max Scherzer briefly tied the score at 4-4, but the Marlins' bullpen couldn't keep things close. Dietrich has a modest five-game hitting streak gong with two of his five homers on the year, but his overall .256/.308/.407 slash line limits his fantasy value to deep mixed and NL-only formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories