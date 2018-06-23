Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Slugs ninth homer Friday
Dietrich went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Rockies.
He continues to rake in June, and Dietrich now has a .364/.403/.576 slash line through 19 games on the month. The 28-year-old has nine homers and 26 RBI on the year to support his .809 OPS, and while his platoon role does limit his fantasy value in shallower season-long leagues, he remains an intriguing bargain DFS option when the opposition has a right-hander on the mound.
