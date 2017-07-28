Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Stays hot with homer
Dietrich went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and three RBI during Thursday's win over Cincinnati.
After driving in five runs against the Rangers on Wednesday, Dietrich picked up where he left off with three more RBI Thursday. While he's underachieved to this point in the season, a strong second half isn't out of the question. Dietrich is worth considering in deep settings if infield help is needed. Being eligible at multiple position is also a nice fantasy bonus.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Drives in five runs Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Draws second straight start•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Hits fourth homer Sunday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Settling into bench role•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Three RBI game•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...