Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Stays hot with homer

Dietrich went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and three RBI during Thursday's win over Cincinnati.

After driving in five runs against the Rangers on Wednesday, Dietrich picked up where he left off with three more RBI Thursday. While he's underachieved to this point in the season, a strong second half isn't out of the question. Dietrich is worth considering in deep settings if infield help is needed. Being eligible at multiple position is also a nice fantasy bonus.