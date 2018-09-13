Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Stays on bench against lefty

Dietrich is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Dietrich will stick on the bench for the second half of Thursday's twin bill with another lefty in Jason Vargas toeing the rubber for the Mets. Peter O'Brien, who went 2-for-3 with a homer in Game 1, will once again start at first base in his stead.