Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Stays on bench against lefty
Dietrich is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Dietrich will stick on the bench for the second half of Thursday's twin bill with another lefty in Jason Vargas toeing the rubber for the Mets. Peter O'Brien, who went 2-for-3 with a homer in Game 1, will once again start at first base in his stead.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Rides pine vs. southpaw•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Benched for second straight game•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: On bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Goes deep in loss•
