Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sticks on bench Monday
Dietrich is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Dietrich will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Marlins face another left-handed starter (Madison Bumgarner). Cameron Maybin will enter the lineup in his place, starting in left field and hitting cleanup. Dietrich is hitting .287/.338/.463 with eight homers, 25 RBI and 29 runs through 60 games this season.
