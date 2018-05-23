Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Swats fourth homer Tuesday
Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
The homer was his fourth of the year, and his first since April 28. Dietrich continues to see regular playing time in left field, posting a .286/.340/.449 slash line through 17 games in May, but his lack of run production in a weak lineup (six RBI and six runs on the month) make him a viable fantasy option only in NL-only and very deep mixed formats.
