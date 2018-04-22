Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Swats second homer Saturday

Dietrich went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

His first-inning shot was Dietrich's second homer of the season, and first in April. The 28-year-old has been cooling down after a decent start to 2018, going 9-for-43 (.209) over his last 10 games with only four runs and two RBI including Saturday's performance, and he may need a breather after playing in every game for the Marlins so far.