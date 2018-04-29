Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Swats third homer Saturday

Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

He got the start at first base with Justin Bour (back spasms) unavailable and hit leadoff, and Dietrich responded with his third homer of the season. Martin Prado's return to action has caused a domino effect that cost Dietrich his starting spot in the outfield, but he could still see enough playing time to provide fantasy value in deeper formats while backing up all four corner positions.