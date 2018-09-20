Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Takes seat Thursday
Dietrich is not in the lineup against the Reds on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dietrich will head to the bench with left-hander Cody Reed on the mound for Cincinnati. In his absence, Peter O'Brien will receive a start at first base.
