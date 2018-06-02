Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Three hits in Friday's loss

Dietrich went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

He was the only Marlins hitter to have much success in the 9-1 loss, but that's nothing new. Dietrich's posted back-to-back three-hit nights and hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, racking up a .417/.500/.778 slash line over that stretch with three homers, four doubles, six RBI and nine runs scored.