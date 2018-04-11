Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Thriving in leadoff spot
Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Mets.
The Marlins seem to have found their leadoff hitter, as Dietrich has reached base in all 11 games to begin the season and boasts an impressive .327/.400/.449 slash line with one homer, four RBI and six runs. The 28-year-old may not have the power stroke to be a fantasy asset in shallower formats, but he's carving out a role for himself in deeper mixed and NL-only leagues.
