Marlins' Derek Dietrich: To see time at first base
Dietrich will spend most of his time at first base following the trade of Justin Bour to the Nationals on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dietrich has been a fixture in left field for most of 2018, though he's spent a couple games at first base in order to spell Bour at various points in the season. Due to this change, Rafael Ortega and Isaac Galloway are in line to split time in left field. It remains to be seen if Dietrich will still receive a smattering of starts in the outfield, but he will remain a constant in the Marlins lineup moving forward.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Launches homer vs. Philadelphia•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Headed to bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Situated on bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sitting Thursday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not starting Monday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Homers twice vs. Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart