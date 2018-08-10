Marlins' Derek Dietrich: To see time at first base

Dietrich will spend most of his time at first base following the trade of Justin Bour to the Nationals on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dietrich has been a fixture in left field for most of 2018, though he's spent a couple games at first base in order to spell Bour at various points in the season. Due to this change, Rafael Ortega and Isaac Galloway are in line to split time in left field. It remains to be seen if Dietrich will still receive a smattering of starts in the outfield, but he will remain a constant in the Marlins lineup moving forward.