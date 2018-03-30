Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Two hits in Opening Day loss
Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Cubs.
His first extra-base hit of the season got a big assist from some shoddy outfield defense by Kyle Schwarber, but it still counts towards Dietrich's SLG. The Marlins' left fielder hit second in the Opening Day batting order, and while the lineup doesn't have proven sluggers behind him to drive him in, that prime spot should result in the 28-year-old having some fantasy utility in deeper mixed and NL-only formats.
