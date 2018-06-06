Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Two hits in win

Dietrich went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Dietrich doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, then tacked on an insurance run on a sacrifice fly in the following frame. The 28-year-old is hitting a blazing .474 (9-for-19) with a homer and two doubles over the last five games to raise his slash line on the year to .276/.327/.433.