Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Two hits in win
Dietrich went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
Dietrich doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, then tacked on an insurance run on a sacrifice fly in the following frame. The 28-year-old is hitting a blazing .474 (9-for-19) with a homer and two doubles over the last five games to raise his slash line on the year to .276/.327/.433.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Three hits in Friday's loss•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Leading off again Sunday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Slugs fifth homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Swats fourth homer Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...