Hood was outrighted from the 40-man roster Saturday, the Miami Herald's Andre Fernandez reports.

Hood didn't make any appearances with the Marlins this season after just missing a spot on the club's opening roster, but stayed on the team's 40-man for most of the year. He played in 62 games with Triple-A New Orleans in 2017, hitting .260/.349/.498 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI.