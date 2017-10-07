Marlins' Destin Hood: Outrighted Saturday
Hood was outrighted from the 40-man roster Saturday, the Miami Herald's Andre Fernandez reports.
Hood didn't make any appearances with the Marlins this season after just missing a spot on the club's opening roster, but stayed on the team's 40-man for most of the year. He played in 62 games with Triple-A New Orleans in 2017, hitting .260/.349/.498 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI.
More News
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Homer binge continues for New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Sent to New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Bangs out three hits Sunday•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Likely headed back to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Will compete for bench role in spring•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Joins major league team•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...