Marrero signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Saturday and was assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville, MiLB.com reports.
Marrero was believed to have signed a contract with the Mexican League's Guadalajara Mariachis earlier in the spring, but that deal apparently fell through. The 30-year-old infielder will now look to continue his career in a familiar organization, as he previously spent the 2019 season with Miami.
More News
-
Marlins' Deven Marrero: Sticks in organization•
-
Marlins' Deven Marrero: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Deven Marrero: Promoted to majors•
-
Marlins' Deven Marrero: Sticking around at Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Deven Marrero: Invited to spring training in Miami•
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Activated from DL and DFA'd•