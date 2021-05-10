Marrero signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Saturday and was assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville, MiLB.com reports.

Marrero was believed to have signed a contract with the Mexican League's Guadalajara Mariachis earlier in the spring, but that deal apparently fell through. The 30-year-old infielder will now look to continue his career in a familiar organization, as he previously spent the 2019 season with Miami.