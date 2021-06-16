Marrero's contract was selected by the Marlins on Wednesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Marrero signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins in mid-May, and he'll join the major-league club after spending just over a month with Triple-A Jacksonville. He should serve mainly in a depth role while Jose Devers (shoulder) and Miguel Rojas (finger) are sidelined, but the 30-year-old is starting at third base and batting eighth Wednesday against the Cardinals.
