Marrero was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Marrero was removed from the 40-man roster as Neil Walker (finger) was activated off the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Marrero failed to record a hit in five at-bats for the Marlins, and it's unclear whether any teams will claim the 28-year-old off waivers.