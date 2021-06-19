Marrero was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Marrero started just one game during his stint on the big-league roster, and he went hitless in three at-bats. He'll now be removed from the 40-man roster once again to make room for Luis Marte, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Marlins' Deven Marrero: Contract selected by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Deven Marrero: Back with Miami on MiLB deal•
-
Marlins' Deven Marrero: Sticks in organization•
-
Marlins' Deven Marrero: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Deven Marrero: Promoted to majors•
-
Marlins' Deven Marrero: Sticking around at Triple-A•