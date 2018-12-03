Marlins' Deven Marrero: Invited to spring training in Miami
Marrero signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Marlins on Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Marrero got into 49 games with Arizona as a utility man last season, hitting a miserable .167/.224/.205. Those numbers weren't far off his career .197/.250/.283 slash line, compiled over 343 plate appearances across parts of four seasons. He can fill in around the infield but his bat is far too weak for him to be a noteworthy real-world or fantasy asset.
