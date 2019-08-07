Marlins' Deven Marrero: Promoted to majors
Marrero had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Marrero will provide the Marlins with infield depth while Miguel Rojas (hamstring), who was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move, is on the mend. The 28-year-old utility man owns a career .197 average across parts of four big-league seasons.
