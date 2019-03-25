Marrero elected not to exercise the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Marlins and will report to Triple-A New Orleans, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

A veteran of 158 career regular-season games in the majors, Marrero joined the Marlins on a minor-league deal this winter with the hope of earning an Opening Day role as a utility man. Though he was successful in his bid for the roster, he chose to remain with the organization, likely due in some part to the fact that he grew up in Miami. Given the lack of established talent currently populating the roster, it wouldn't be surprising if Marrero earned a call back to the big leagues once injuries strike the Miami infield.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...