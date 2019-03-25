Marlins' Deven Marrero: Sticking around at Triple-A
Marrero elected not to exercise the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Marlins and will report to Triple-A New Orleans, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
A veteran of 158 career regular-season games in the majors, Marrero joined the Marlins on a minor-league deal this winter with the hope of earning an Opening Day role as a utility man. Though he was successful in his bid for the roster, he chose to remain with the organization, likely due in some part to the fact that he grew up in Miami. Given the lack of established talent currently populating the roster, it wouldn't be surprising if Marrero earned a call back to the big leagues once injuries strike the Miami infield.
