Marlins' Deven Marrero: Sticks in organization
The Marlins outrighted Marrero to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
The utility infielder went unclaimed off waivers and will stick in the Miami organization after accepting his assignment to Triple-A rather than requesting his release. Before being dropped from the Marlins' 40-man roster a few days ago, Marrero appeared in five games, going hitless in five at-bats.
