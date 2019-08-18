The Marlins outrighted Marrero to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

The utility infielder went unclaimed off waivers and will stick in the Miami organization after accepting his assignment to Triple-A rather than requesting his release. Before being dropped from the Marlins' 40-man roster a few days ago, Marrero appeared in five games, going hitless in five at-bats.

