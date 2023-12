Infante signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Wednesday, Kevin Barral of Fish on First reports.

Infante was in the Rays organization last season and had a .783 OPS in 72 games at the Double-A level. He struggled when promoted to Triple-A, however, and had a .187/.219/.253 slash line and 36.5 percent strikeout rate in 96 plate appearances.