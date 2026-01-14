The Yankees traded Lewis to the Marlins on Tuesday alongside Brendan Jones, Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus in exchange for Ryan Weathers, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Lewis spent time with the Yankees' Single-A and High-A affiliates in 2025, slashing .237/.323/.446 with 22 homers, 79 RBI, 72 runs scored and 27 steals between the two levels. The 22-year-old could be elevated to Double-A upon joining the Marlins organization, though he's likely still a few years away from making his MLB debut.