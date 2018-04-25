Marlins' Dillon Peters: Allows one run in no-decision
Peters allowed one run on four hits in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Tuesday, recording four strikeouts and two walks in 5.1 innings.
The only run Peters allowed was an RBI double by Austin Barnes in the second. It was altogether an encouraging outing, but the Marlins couldn't get much going offensively until late in the game. The left-hander is sporting a 5.84 ERA and 1.58 WHIP to go along with a 16:13 K:BB through 24.2 innings. Peters is slated to take on the Phillies at home for his next start, but may be bumped due to the projected return of Wei-Yin Chen.
