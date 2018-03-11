Peters remains in the running for one of the Marlins' three open rotation spots despite control issues this spring, Clark Spencer of The Miami Herald reports.

The 25-year-old left-hander has a 9:8 K:BB through 5.2 spring innings, and Peters is only still part of the rotation battle because no one else has really stepped up. With the organization already indicating they plan to monitor Peters' workload this season, it's starting to seem likely that he'll begin the season with Triple-A New Orleans.