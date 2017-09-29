Peters (1-2) pitched 5.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to take the win against Atlanta on Thursday. He allowed two hits and four walks.

Peters has flashed some upside through his six starts in the majors this year, but with a 5.17 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 7.8 K/9, he won't be a fantasy priority in many settings heading into the 2018 season. Still, the 25-year-old lefty skipped the Triple-A level entirely en route to Miami, so with more seasoning in the minors, he could resurface as a serviceable asset sooner than later.