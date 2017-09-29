Marlins' Dillon Peters: Earns first career win
Peters (1-2) pitched 5.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to take the win against Atlanta on Thursday. He allowed two hits and four walks.
Peters has flashed some upside through his six starts in the majors this year, but with a 5.17 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 7.8 K/9, he won't be a fantasy priority in many settings heading into the 2018 season. Still, the 25-year-old lefty skipped the Triple-A level entirely en route to Miami, so with more seasoning in the minors, he could resurface as a serviceable asset sooner than later.
More News
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Surrenders five runs in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Roughed up in short start•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Gets no-decision despite quality start Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Drops first MLB decision•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Tosses seven scoreless innings in MLB debut•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Called up for Friday start•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...