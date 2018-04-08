Marlins' Dillon Peters: Gets shelled Saturday
Peters took the loss and allowed nine earned runs on nine hits while walking three and striking out three across 2.2 innings Saturday against the Phillies.
It was a rough game for the Marlins Saturday as lost 20-1, and Peters put them behind immediately after allowing a grand slam to Maikel Franco in the first inning. Peters saw some success in his season debut but lacks swing and miss stuff. It likely won't be as bad as his start Saturday all season, but he isn't a player to own in any format and may not survive all season in the rotation.
