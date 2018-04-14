Marlins' Dillon Peters: Gets win over Pirates
Peters (2-1) got the win against Pittsburgh on Friday, giving up two earned runs over six innings on four hits, striking out three and walking two in Miami's 7-2 victory.
After getting blown up for nine earned runs by the Phillies in his last start, Peters was able to rebound and get the victory with the solid showing against the Pirates. It was a strong start and Peters has actually fared well in both his outings this season aside from the blow out against Philadelphia, but at this point he just doesn't have the stuff or track record to be considered for fantasy purposes.
