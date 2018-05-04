The Marlins optioned Peters to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, MLB.com reports.

After losing his rotation spot Monday following Dan Straily's (forearm) activation from the 10-day disabled list, Peters briefly transitioned to a long-relief role, giving up two runs on three hits over one inning in his first appearance out of the bullpen Wednesday against the Phillies. Given that the Marlins still view the lefty as a starter over the long haul, he was never expected to stick around in a bullpen role for an extended period, so his assignment to New Orleans isn't a surprise. Peters will work out of the rotation for the Baby Cakes after skipping the Triple-A level entirely while making the jump from Double-A Jacksonville to the majors last September.