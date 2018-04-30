Marlins' Dillon Peters: Likely bound for Triple-A
Peters is expected to be optioned to Triple-A New Orleans shortly after Dan Straily (forearm) is activated from the 10-day disabled list to make his season debut Monday against the Phillies, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Peters turned in a serviceable start his last time out April 24 against the Dodgers, holding the opposition to one run on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings, but it won't overshadow what has been a largely uninspiring body of work this season. Over his five starts, Peters has posted a 5.84 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 16:13 K:BB in 24.2 innings, numbers that don't offer much confidence in his ability to consistently deliver quality outings. Though he could be available in long relief for the Marlins over the next few days if he isn't optioned Monday, Peters seems likely to continue his development as a starter once he reports to New Orleans, where he'll be joined in the rotation by Trevor Richards, who also lost a starting role with the big club following Wei-Yin Chen's activation from the DL.
