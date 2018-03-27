Peters will start the Marlins' fourth game of the season, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Peters was expected to open the season in the minors after being optioned to Triple-A earlier in March, but the departure of Justin Nicolino to the Reds and an injury to Dan Straily have since opened up a spot for him in the big-league rotation. The 25-year-old struggled in his major-league debut in 2017, posting a 5.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across six starts (31.1 innings), but he showed some upside and could prove to be a decent streaming option in his sophomore season, especially when pitching in his home ballpark (4.64 ERA at home in 2017, 6.30 ERA on the road).

