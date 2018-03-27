Marlins' Dillon Peters: Makes Opening Day rotation
Peters will start the Marlins' fourth game of the season, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Peters was expected to open the season in the minors after being optioned to Triple-A earlier in March, but the departure of Justin Nicolino to the Reds and an injury to Dan Straily have since opened up a spot for him in the big-league rotation. The 25-year-old struggled in his major-league debut in 2017, posting a 5.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across six starts (31.1 innings), but he showed some upside and could prove to be a decent streaming option in his sophomore season, especially when pitching in his home ballpark (4.64 ERA at home in 2017, 6.30 ERA on the road).
