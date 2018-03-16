Peters was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

He logged a 4.70 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in five spring appearances, and those poor results led to him missing out on a rotation spot to start the season. While he will open the year at Triple-A, Peters still seems likely to spend the bulk of the season in the big-league rotation, given the Marlins other options. Jose Urena, Dan Straily, Justin Nicolino, Odrisamer Despaigne and Sandy Alcantara are the favorites to break camp in the rotation, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.